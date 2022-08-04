Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah have celebrated his birthday in grand fashion with a luxurious party

Maxwell, who turned a year older on 3rd August 2022, spent his special day with family and friends

The luxurious mansion where the party was held had some of the most beautiful decor money can buy, and videos from the event left folks awe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell have celebrated his birthday in grand style.

The pair celebrated the memorable day with a glamorous birthday party. Maxwell turned a year older on 3rd August 2022.

Nana Ama McBrown & Her Husband Maxwell Source: iamamamcbrown, nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The party, which was held in a big, beautiful, luxury residence, had folks drooling over the show of wealth. The exterior decor was to die for as the grand white building was covered in beautiful neon lights.

The compound looked so glamorous it could pass for a ball date for kings and queens. There was an abundance of food as cooks from some of the best restaurants in Ghana were called upon to satisfy the hunger of invited guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Ama and Maxwell looked sharp and beautiful in their celebratory all-white attire as they had fun conversations with the excited guests.

Videos from the event spread across social media like wildfire as folks fawned over the adorable couple and marvelled at the extravagance of the party.

Fans React To Maxwell's Birthday Party

she_love_jesus_christ said:

Sesie de3 pressure upon pressure ooo Agro) ne fom

doriiis.kye also wrote:

When you take good care of your husband it shows in public

efyaxcluzive wished Maxwell a happy birthday:

Happy birthday Me Mensah

_naima_nd showed admiration:

I love this. I’m not a fan of mcbrown but this is beautiful.

mhizz_mary_poundz also said:

Happy birthday my adopted uncle, May God bless your new age ❤️

Davido And Crew Have A Good Time In Ghana; Chill In Luxury Apartment Filled With Stunning Cars

In other news, Nigerian musician Davido and his crew are having a good time in Ghana as they chill in a luxurious apartment filled with luxury cars.

The musician, in a previous video that surfaced some hours ago, was seen moving with a fleet of cars from the Kotoka International Airport.

Fans were happy to see Davido enjoy himself as he danced to a song he was yet to release, and folks were impressed with the tune.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh