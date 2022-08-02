It is quite common to come across unique designs of buildings, but it is interesting to see whole communities that do not follow conventional design patterns

Several such interesting-looking communities are located around the world, like the unique housing in the Netherlands and the Rogner Bad Bumau Hotel in Austria

As modern architecture progresses, it will redefine how communities are designed and constructed in the foreseeable future

Several communities around the world do not follow conventional town planning methods. Instead, they have unique architecture that makes them look out of this world. YEN.com.gh highlights a number of them below.

A Preserved Neighbourhood in Japan

A preserved community in Japan called Narai-juku. Photo credit: Unique Building

Japan has a preserved neighbourhood from the Edo period, which constitutes anytime between 1603 and 1867. The picture of the neighbourhood above is called Narai-juku. It is situated in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, in the modern city of Shiojiri.

Unique Housing in Lemmer, Netherlands

Unique residential design in Lemmer, Netherlands. Photo credit: Reddit and The Netherlands

A unique pattern of homes is built in the rural town of Lemmer in the Netherlands. The community seems to float on water, and residents have boats with which they can move around. A closer look at the unconventional residential pattern will reveal that the neighbourhood's water level is higher than the parking lot on the opposite side of the residences.

The Interlace, Singapore

The Interlace residential apartments in Singapore. Photo credit: Arquitectura Viva

The Interlace, a 1,040-unit apartment building complex along the border of Queenstown and Bukit Merah in Singapore, stands out for departing from the traditional tower design found in areas with dense populations. Instead, it looks like Jenga bricks placed haphazardly on top of one another.

The Valley mixed-use complex, The Netherlands

The Valley mixed-use complex, The Netherlands. Photo credit: Reddit and MVRDV

The valley mixed-use complex buildings in the Netherlands comprise uneven stone terraces and dense vegetation surrounding the structure. The buildings include residential accommodation, shops and a creative centre.

