Popular Ghanaian politician, Chairman Wontumi, took to social media to flaunt his larger-than-life swimming pool

The politician is known to be very wealthy and has boasted about possessing more than 100 houses in Ghana

Chairman Wontumi is the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, who owns several businesses, such as 10,000 acres of farmland and a television station

The NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman is a wealthy Ghanaian politician named Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi (NPP). The wealthy politician and businessman took to social media to show his huge swimming pool, which he claims will be the biggest in the world when completed.

Wealthy politician and businessman, Chairman Wontumi. Photo credit: Modern Ghana

Source: UGC

In a recent video, Chairman Wontumi gives two friends a private tour of his property. However, he said the only pool bigger than he is creating is an Olympic-sized pool.

View the video here:

Many Netizens reacted to the video of the pool. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Pauline__sheridan said:

When the people are in need how dare this man brag about anything

efo_honey questioned:

Oh how?? In the world??

the_foseshop_gh sarcastically asked:

Where is the swimming pool?

Chairman Wontumi is known to display ostentatious wealth. He estimated the property he currently lives in at Daaban in Kumasi to be worth $4.5 million, and the politician said he had even performed extra renovations.

He also owns a gold mining enterprise in Obuasi and other regions of the nation. The astute businessman is also the CEO of Wontumi media and the group of communications.

Source: YEN.com.gh