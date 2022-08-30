Prices of houses in Ghana are expensive because of the country's housing deficit and the fact that the real estate industry in Ghana is unregulated

Many mansions in Ghana have their prices in dollars which can make it difficult for cedi earners in the country to buy properties

A comparison of prices between houses in Ghana and those in America shows that the real estate sector in Ghana still has a long way to go

Ghana's real estate industry is a seller's market, which means that property buyers are at the mercy of landlords and real estate development companies. This makes property sellers inflate the prices of their homes.

A house in Ghana (left) and a house in America (right). Photo credit: meqasa.com and Zillow

In this article, YEN.com.gh compares the prices of houses in Ghana to houses in America.

Luxury 5 Bedroom House For Sale At Airport Hill, Ghana ($750,000) VS 4 Bedroom House For Sale in California, USA ($710,000)

5-bedroom house for sale at Airport Hills for $750,000. Photo credit: Sikapa Properties Limited

The picture above is a five-bedroom house with two-bedroom boys' quarters for sale in the Airport Hills Estate in Accra. The property has all rooms en-suite and comes with amenities like air-conditioning, water heater, electric fencing and others. Check out a similar property found in California below.

4-bedroom house for sale in California for $710,000. Photo credit: Zillow

Above is a four-bedroom house in California that has three bathrooms. The property has a pool, built-in range, walk-in shower, and central air-conditioning.

3 Bedroom House For Sale At East Airport, Accra ($180,000) VS 3 Bedroom House In Texas ($180,000)

3-bedroom house for sale at East Airport for $180,000. Photo credit: NK Property Services

Above is a three-bedroom house for sale at East Airport in Accra. The property includes air conditioning, a ceiling fan, an extractor hood, and a fitted kitchen. Compare it to a similar three-bedroom house in Texas, the USA, shown below.

3-bedroom house for sale in Texas for $180,000. Photo credit: Zillow

The Texas house has amenities such as an electric oven, dryer, dishwasher and a waste disposal system.

2 Bedroom House For Sale At Afienya Mataheko ($52,000) VS 3 Bedroom House For Sale In Alabama ($30,000)

2-bedroom house for sale at Afienya-Mataheko for $52,000. Photo credit: meqasa.com

The picture above is a 2-bedroom house for sale at Afienya Mataheko in Accra for about $52,000. The property has a kitchen cabinet, heat extractor and security doors. Below is a picture of a 3-bedroom house for sale in Alabama for $30,000.

3-bedroom house for sale in Alabama. Photo credit: Zillow

The property is located in the neighbourhood of Carbon Hill and comes with a garage. One factor influencing the price of properties is the materials used to build the homes. People from more developed regions seem open to building with wood and other materials uncommon for building in Ghana. This influences property prices.

5 Real Estate Professionals People Need When They Are Building Their Dream Homes

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about professionals people need to build their dream homes. Building one's ideal home requires teamwork and the assistance of certain seasoned real estate experts.

Though one might have complete control over their house's design, employing the right real estate professionals will help them bring their dream homes to life without stress. To handle the various aspects of house construction, from creating plans to designing the inside, you must put together a team of professionals.

