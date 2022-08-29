Real estate tycoon, Mr. Ebo Acquah, shared his inspiring story in a YouTube interview about how he became a real estate mogul after working as a gardener

Mr. Acquah is building over 5000 houses in Ghana and owns several gated communities in Kasoa and other parts of the country

Mr. Acquah stated that he started as a gardener and made enough money from the business to build his first house

In an interview with Build With Amoaa, Mr. Ebo Acquah shared his story of becoming a wealthy real estate developer by starting humbly as a gardener. Mr. Acquah narrated how he started by making money from beautifying home gardens and also winning high-end gardening contracts.

Mr. Acquah (left) speaks with his interviewer. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa.

After making enough money, he bought about 12 plots of land for 200 cedis in the early 1990s, which is about 2 pesewas today. Mr. Acquah added that he bought the plot without knowing what to use it for.

Watch the full interview below.

Mr. Acquah told his interviewer that after buying the vast piece of land, people began to infringe on the property, so he had to build houses to prevent trespassing. Mr. Ebo Acquah eventually sold the two 2 bedroom houses he initially built on the land, which began his venture into the real estate business.

Some affordable houses built by Mr. Acquah. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

The real estate mogul has since built houses for SSNIT staff and bank employees. He has also constructed public sector housing with Republic Bank, then known as HFC Bank.

Mr. Acquah asserted that his real estate company has built 1,200 housing units and is currently constructing a 5000-unit gated community. He anticipates that the 5000 housing units should be completed in the next 5 years.

Mr. Acquah builds a community of affordable houses

Mr. Acquah sells his one-bedroom houses for $25,000, his two-bedroom houses for $32,000, and $84,000 for a four-bedroom house. He stated that he intends not to go beyond $100,000.

