Ghana boasts of several forts, many of which were built during the colonial period in the country

At various points, traders from Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Holland, Germany, and Britain built and inhabited the forts and castles

Today, many of them serve as museums and tourist attractions that tell the story of Ghana's dark past

Most people believe that the forts and castles were built in just a few parts of Ghana during the colonial period. However, the horrors of that era were felt by Ghanaians equally in the entirety of the country. Numerous forts hold untold stories, some hidden and some not publicised enough, that hold information which can make Ghanaians appreciate their history. Below are three forts in Ghana that most Ghanaians do not know about.

Kumasi Fort and Military Museum

Kumasi Fort and Military Museum. Photo credit: For 91 Days in Ghana

The Kumasi Fort and Military Museum is one of the few military museums in Africa. It is situated at the Uaddara Barracks in Kumasi, Ghana. The Kumasi Fort was constructed in 1820 by the then Asantehene, Osei Tutu Kwamina, the ruler of the Asante Kingdom, to emulate the coastal forts constructed by European traders.

After being destroyed by British soldiers in 1874, the Kumasi Fort needed to be rebuilt. This was done in 1897 by porters who transported granite and tan soil from Cape Coast to Kumasi to rebuild the fort.

Fort Santo Antonio

Fort Santo Antonio. Photo credit: Visit Ghana

Fort Santo Antonio, also known as Fort Saint Anthony, was a Portuguese fort constructed in 1515 close to the town of Axim. The Dutch took over the fort in 1642 and made it part of their colony. In 1872, the Dutch handed Fort Santo Antonio and the rest of their colony to the British. The fort is presently owned by the government of Ghana and is accessible to the general public.

Fort Prinzenstein

Fort Prinzenstein. Photo credit: Keta Tourism and GhanaWeb

Fort Prinzenstein was built by the Danes in 1784 as a defence against the local Anlo Ewes during wars to protect the colonial powers. It was also a ground for slave trading by serving as a detention facility for enslaved people awaiting shipment to the Caribbean. The Danes sold the fort and their colony to Britain in 1850. Before the sea partially submerged the fort in 1980, it served as a jail for a while. Tourists can now visit the fort's remnants.

