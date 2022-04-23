Feeling safe and knowing that someone will help if you are threatened, attacked, or damaged property is the foundation of confidence in yourself, your community, and your world. Without safety, people live in fear, which hinders well-being. Luckily, different types of the military come in hand for these purposes. The list of military barracks in Ghana entails all these facilities in different locations. But how many military barracks are there in Ghana?

The military barracks in Ghana offer accommodation to either one or more units. In addition, it can also be used for numerous other purposes such as a command centre, a training ground or even a proving ground. However, in most cases, these military barracks rely on outside help for proper operation.

List of military barracks in Ghana

The army is the central ground warfare executive military branch of the Ghanaian Armed Forces. The country has several military barracks situated in different parts of the country. Here is the list of military barracks in Ghana and their respective locations:

1 Inf BN, Michel Camp, Tema

2 Inf BN, Myohaung Barracks, Takoradi

Burma Camp

48 Engr Regt

Wajir Barracks, Teshie

5 Inf BN, Arakan Barracks, Burma Camp

64 Infantry Regt - Gondar Barracks

66 Arty Regt- Volta Barracks Ho, Armd Recce Regt

Gondar Barracks

Sunyani Military Barracks

Ghana army ranks

The army has ten ranks for officers. More than indicating the pay grade, Army ranks provide a leadership system. This indicates a Soldier's level of expertise, responsibility and authority inside that profession.

The general is the highest rank, while the second lieutenant is the lowest rank. Regardless of rank, every Soldier has a significant role in the total Army mission. Each rank has a different logo. Here is the complete list of GA officers' ranks:

General - [5 Stars] Lieutenant General - [4 Stars] Major General - [3 Stars] Brigadier General - [2 Stars] Colonel - [1 Stars] Lieutenant Colonel Major Captain Lieutenant Second Lieutenant - [Lowest Rank]

FAQs

How many battalions do we have in Ghana? They are six battalions divided between the army's two brigades. What is the salary of a Ghanaian soldier? A person working in government and defence typically earns around 5,540 GHS per month. How many soldiers are in a barracks? The camp accommodates up to 28 people. The camps are made of 28 rooms, mostly made for single occupancy. How many types of military groups do we have in Ghana? There are three types of the military, namely the army, Ghana navy, and air force. What is the name of the 5th infantry battalion barracks in Ghana? Kamina Barracks, Tamale, formed on 30th January 1961 after its disbandment at the end of the Second World War. How much do soldiers earn per month in Ghana? It is not publicly known how much they make, but the least ranking officer makes around 1000 GHS per month. However, the salary is fully dependent on Ghana army ranks and the salary in each rank. What are Ghana army ranks and salary? The salary of the army has not been revealed to the limelight.

The above is a list of military barracks in Ghana. The country's president acts as the commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. He is also the supreme military commander of the Border Guard Unit.

