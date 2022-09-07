Kumasi is going to be Ghana's first metropolis to have an electric light rail transportation system (tram system) to reduce traffic

The light rail system is commonly found in Europe, which makes the commute from one place to the other easier for residents

The tram system, which runs on rails on a major route, is one of the safest modes of transportation that exist today

The Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, is set to become the first city in Ghana to operate a tram system as a means of transportation. Knights a.s. of the Czech Republic, is working in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Railway Development to develop the tram technology.

Participants at Knights' 25th anniversary. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times

Source: UGC

The CEO and chairman of the company's board of directors, Dr Karl Laryea of Knights, made the revelation at the celebration of the company's 25th anniversary in Accra.

According to Dr Laryea, the tram system will run three primary lines to clear congestion in Kumasi and facilitate simple traffic movement. He said that the Kumasi commuters' existing means of transportation would be improved, and the trip time would be cut in half thanks to the tram system.

Dr Karl Laryea addresses participants at the company's 25th-anniversary celebration. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times and GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

Dr Laryea claimed that for this project to be successful, there must be a major transfer of knowledge to the locals who would run the transportation system after it is finished. The board chairman further talked about the various projects that Knights a.s. has embarked on to boost Ghana's economy.

A light rail transportation system in Paris, France. Photo credit: Île-de-France Mobilités

Source: UGC

He mentioned that the company intends to construct a full poultry project, including breeder farms, a hatchery with over 20 million eggs for day-old chicks, a feed mill, and a processing factory with 16,500 birds per hour.

Dr Laryea explained:

When completed, this plant would generate 30% of the poultry meat Ghanaians consume locally, decreasing our reliance on imports and supplies from abroad and providing jobs for the nation's teeming youth.

