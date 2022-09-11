Ghanaians in the diaspora and foreigners, in general, are eager to stay in Ghana because it is one of the most peaceful countries in Africa

Nevertheless, many are afraid of building a house in a country where they are absent for fear of being defrauded

There are efficient tips people abroad should know that can help them build in Ghana to avoid coming back to meet a non-existent house

The Ghanaian diaspora often wants to construct a home back in Ghana. However, anything remotely done is difficult; talk more about building a house when one is not around. Many things need to be handled, which will cause stress. Here are a few practical suggestions to assist you in getting through the procedure.

Begin the process in person

Even if you might not be able to visit the building site frequently, it's crucial to begin the procedure in person. This guarantees that you have personally met with all the important stakeholders and sets the expectation for what will be done.

Get regular updates

Make sure you have a method for tracking the development of your project. Depending on the individuals you have on the site or nearby, this may be accomplished in various ways. Make sure to request daily photographs and videos of the construction progress on platforms like WhatsApp.

Take note of all your costs.

Before providing money for any transaction, request a thorough summary of the expenses. Keep track of your expenses for labour, materials, transportation, permits, and other fees. In addition, keep track of any payments you make for construction, including crucial information such as dates, beneficiaries, intended usage, and payment method.

