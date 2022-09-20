The Takoradi Port Expansion Project in the Western Region of Ghana is near completion, with a few finishing touches to be applied

The entire project costs $475 million and will see land reclamation for the construction of five new berths that can accommodate very big boats

The construction project is spearheaded by Ibistek Ghana Limited, which is dredging the port basin to a depth of 16 meters

The Takoradi Port expansion project is one of the mega projects that will transform Ghana when completed. The $475 million capital development initiative is a significant turning point since it is the first time a wholly owned Ghanaian company has worked on port development in the nation.

Ibistek Ghana Limited is building it. It will include dredging the port basin to a depth of 16 meters and land reclamation to make room for developing five additional berths that can accommodate massive vessels.

The Atlantic Terminal at the Takoradi Port, which is slated to be the largest construction project in Takoradi Port history, will have a cargo holding capacity of 1,000,020 footer equivalent units (TEUs) when it is finished, which is an improvement over the annual average of 55,000 TEUs for container traffic.

The first phase of the Takoradi Port expansion project kickstarted in 2019 following a withdrawal by the project's original financiers, the African Development Bank (AfDB). The project is now partially supported by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

According to the project's manager, Mr Pascal Dumez, between 250 and 300 people will be hired for the project's construction.

