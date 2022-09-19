Commercial flights have started between Accra and Sunyani, the Bono Region capital via the Sunyani Airport

The route is being run by Passion Air on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

The new domestic flight route is expected to cut down the time it takes to travel between Accra and Sunyani by over four hours

A domestic airline operator has commenced flights on the newly commissioned Sunyani Airport, signalling the start a four-day regular flights between Accra and the Bono Region.

The flight on Monday, September 19, 2022 is the first flight since President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the airport on August 3.

According to the Daily Graphic, Passion Air, the domestic operator that completed the maiden commercial flight, is scheduled to fly between the Kotoka International Airport in Accra and the Sunyani Airport on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays (morning) and Sundays (afternoon).

The new domestic route is expected to reduce time spent travelling from Accra to the region to just an hour. It takes about five hours to travel between Sunyani and Accra by road.

Managing Director (MD) of Passion Air, Samuel Ato Hagan said the airline industry remains an important contributor to economic development hence must be protected.

“It has increased the easier and faster movements of goods and passengers within the country as well as created jobs both directly and indirectly for the populace. Air transport is no longer a luxury but an important component of economic development where time is of the essence," Mr Hagan said.

Meanwhile, Ghana's domestic air travel market had recovered and increased by 70% from 2020 to 2021 after a drop of 38% was experienced from 2019 to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

