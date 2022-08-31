There are several ongoing mega projects in Ghana that are scheduled to be completed in 2023 that will transform Ghana when completed

Such projects like the Eastern Regional Hospital and others are meant to impact the immediate communities where they are built

The ongoing projects cost millions of dollars to construct and are set to make Ghana a country with several massive infrastructures

Ghana is a country that is paving the way among West African countries concerning massive infrastructure development. Several ongoing projects in the country are set to be completed in 2023 after years of construction. YEN.com.gh mentions the projects below.

Eastern Regional Hospital

The Eastern Regional Hospital is an ongoing hospital project located in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. It is a 600-bed regional hospital which is part of the government's Agenda 111 hospitals program. The mega-hospital project is set to be completed in December 2023. President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the Regional Hospital's phase one development in 2020.

Tema Beach Road

The Tema Beach Road is an ongoing road construction project spanning 26.6 km from the Independence Arch at the Black Star Square in Accra, through Osu, La, Teshie to Nungua, and eventually ending up at Tema.

The road project is the alternative route created to Tema, aside from the Accra-Tema motorway, to ease traffic congestion while increasing productivity at Tema Harbour, the country's primary port.

Takoradi Market Circle

The Takoradi Market Circle is an ongoing redevelopment construction project of the 100-year-old Takoradi market circle, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The government decided to pull the old market down and reconstruct it due to its weak nature. In addition, the old Takoradi Market Circle was packed with improvised combustible materials and illegal electrical connections.

In 2020, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave way to the renovation of the Takoradi Market Circle. The project will cost roughly GH₵ 430 million. The project's finance comes from an export loan from Deutsche Bank S.p.A. Italy, with assistance from SACE, the Italian export credit agency.

