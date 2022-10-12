A local Ghanaian chocolate manufacturer, Niche Cocoa, has decided to expand its operations overseas by setting up a manufacturing plant in America

The move by the Ghanaian company will make it the largest African food and beverage investment in American history

Niche Cocoa produces varieties of chocolate bars and is set to begin the production of chocolate spreads and drinks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Niche Cocoa in Tema, Ghana, has set up its first production plant in Milwaukee, USA. It has set the record to become the largest African food and beverage investment in American history. This is a part of an international expansion effort to build on its successes and process more Ghana cocoa beans for the worldwide market.

Niche Cocoa opens a manufacturing plant in America. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

Source: Twitter

Niche Cocoa will import cocoa cake, which will be ground into cocoa powder and distributed across the USA. Additionally, the business will create finished chocolate products using Ghanaian-produced cocoa butter and cocoa liquor. The company is also set to employ more than twenty-four people at its new operation centre in the US.

Founder of Niche Cocoa, Edmund Poku (middle), poses with American business counterparts. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many netizens shared their comments on what they thought of the project. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

@FMajorProducer commented:

Up Ghana... doing big things whilst all Nigeria has going is jollof rice

@Vince_lesiba added:

It's a good thing for this Ghananian company to grow but it would have been great if they manufactured it in Ghana and exported the final product to US. That would have benefited the government in terms of tax and helped the locals with abundant jobs.

@mcnairdestarboy said:

We’d have to check the salary comparison for workers doing same here in Ghana

@Eric_Kantonah remarked:

Ghana and some other African countries like Egypt are making a mark globally. God bless Ghana.

Akufo-Addo Commissions $35m Factory at Ningo-Prampram; Photos Emerge

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how President Akufo-Addo commissioned a $35 million factory in Ghana. The Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd., a business working under the government's 1-District-1-Factory initiative, has been given a commission by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

On Friday, April 22, the President was accompanied by a few government representatives for the event in Ningo-Prampram. The facility will produce eye drops, inhalation anaesthetics, syrups, pills, and capsules in addition to vaccinations and anti-snake serums.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh