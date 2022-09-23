One big headache for most landlords is how to keep their properties in pristine condition without them deteriorating

However, there are some tips that property owners can employ which can increase the longevity of their properties

These simple tips will save landlords from spending fortunes on maintaining their properties when they are significantly damaged

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The excitement and fulfilment of buying a property for the first time are otherworldly. As a result, most individuals invest a lot in their dream houses. However, despite all the enthusiasm, one thing that should be taken care of over time is the property's maintenance. By doing this, property owners can maintain the condition of their property and increase its worth in case they decide to sell it or use it as collateral. YEN.com.gh mentions how property owners can preserve their properties.

Some simple home solutions can keep the property from damage. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt and AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Keep an Eye on Plumbing and Drains

Drainage and plumbing are two straightforward maintenance tasks that every house should prioritize. A smooth and effective plumbing system makes it possible for clean water to flow freely in the house. Therefore, it is essential to remove blockages and look for leaks to ensure that a problem does not arise at the worst possible time.

Check for Signs of Pests

Pay attention to any roofing problems or gaps around your home where you can unintentionally let some bugs inside. In addition, regular inspections of the home's interior and exterior to look out for pest indicators are crucial. Another choice is to hire expert pest inspectors to come to take a check at least once a year. The sooner you take action if you find bugs in your house, the better.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Test Electrical Outlets

All defective electrical outlets should be fixed with the assistance of an electrician. Keeping the home in good working order is crucial to avoid unanticipated problems or disappointments when something is urgently needed.

How People Can Acquire Homes In Ghana Through The Rent-To-Own Program

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can acquire permanent homes through renting. Renting an apartment gives many people in Ghana the best chance of having a nice place to live.

However, renting a property is difficult for many people due to the one or two years rent advance landlords often request. There are less restrictive options for home buyers to obtain properties besides paying cash, such as considering the rent-to-own arrangement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh