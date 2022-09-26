Phase 2 Of $70 Million Tamale International Airport Almost Complete, Set To Be Commissioned By End Of 2022
- Phase 2 of the $70 million Tamale Aiport is set to be commissioned by the end of 2022 for domestic flights to begin operation
- According to the deputy minister of transportation, the project is 93% complete and should be opened by the end of this year
- The Tamale Airport is expected to have a yearly passenger throughput of 400,000 capacity, which will enhance the local economy and tourism
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Phase 2 of the Tamale Airport project began in March 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The $70 million expansion project includes building a contemporary terminal building as well as ancillary facilities like a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, eight check-in desks, airline offices, commercial retail spaces, a multipurpose terminal for Hajj travel facilitation, and a five-kilometre road network.
Hajj Terminal will be built as part of the airport project specifically for Hajj operations, making Tamale the center of Hajj activities in Ghana. The airport also boasts a technical area with a reservoir for potable water and firefighting, a sewage treatment facility, and a 350-space parking lot, among other facilities.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, spoke about the importance of the Tamale International Airport to the sub-region. He explained:
It is impossible to overstate the airport's economic significance for the area, but suffice it to say that there is a substantial possibility for investment in a maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) facility for the West African sub-region in the future.
According to Alhaji Shaibu, the enlargement of the terminal, the parking lot, and other ancillary facilities will be a part of the third phase of the airport project.
The Sunyani Inner-City Roads Project Progresses Steadily, Will Be Completed By June 2023
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how steadily the works on the Sunyani inner-city roads are progressing. The Sunyani Inner-City Roads project is starting to take shape, and completion is anticipated in June 2023.
The road project, which started in December 2021, would cost roughly $45 million and take 30 months to complete. The Chinese government is funding the project as part of its national road expansion and rehabilitation program.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh