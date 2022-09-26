Phase 2 of the $70 million Tamale Aiport is set to be commissioned by the end of 2022 for domestic flights to begin operation

According to the deputy minister of transportation, the project is 93% complete and should be opened by the end of this year

The Tamale Airport is expected to have a yearly passenger throughput of 400,000 capacity, which will enhance the local economy and tourism

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Phase 2 of the Tamale Airport project began in March 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The $70 million expansion project includes building a contemporary terminal building as well as ancillary facilities like a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, eight check-in desks, airline offices, commercial retail spaces, a multipurpose terminal for Hajj travel facilitation, and a five-kilometre road network.

Construction workers pose with Vice-President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, infront of the Tamale International Airport. Photo credit: @akforson

Source: Twitter

Hajj Terminal will be built as part of the airport project specifically for Hajj operations, making Tamale the center of Hajj activities in Ghana. The airport also boasts a technical area with a reservoir for potable water and firefighting, a sewage treatment facility, and a 350-space parking lot, among other facilities.

Tamale International Airport. Photo credit: @NanaKwame_off

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, spoke about the importance of the Tamale International Airport to the sub-region. He explained:

It is impossible to overstate the airport's economic significance for the area, but suffice it to say that there is a substantial possibility for investment in a maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) facility for the West African sub-region in the future.

The inside of the Tamale International Airport. Photo credit: @NanaKwame_off

Source: Twitter

According to Alhaji Shaibu, the enlargement of the terminal, the parking lot, and other ancillary facilities will be a part of the third phase of the airport project.

The Sunyani Inner-City Roads Project Progresses Steadily, Will Be Completed By June 2023

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how steadily the works on the Sunyani inner-city roads are progressing. The Sunyani Inner-City Roads project is starting to take shape, and completion is anticipated in June 2023.

The road project, which started in December 2021, would cost roughly $45 million and take 30 months to complete. The Chinese government is funding the project as part of its national road expansion and rehabilitation program.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh