There are glaring signs that are indications that one is about to make the terrible choice of renting a bad apartment

Sometimes, notorious property owners may try to conceal these defects, but they can sometimes be difficult to hide

Looking out for these warning signs when renting a property will save renters a ton of money that would have been used for needless maintenance

There are obvious signs to watch out for while searching for a new apartment to rent. Looking out for these warning signs would determine whether the apartment building you are considering is the best option or not. YEN.com.gh mentions such clear warning signs below.

Look out for warning signs when renting an apartment. Photo credit: Caroline Stone and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Neglect

Look for cracks in walls, badly kept lawns and missing windows as evidence of neglect. Such properties may be sitting on a time bomb and ready to go off when you rent them. Unfortunately, renters can spend a fortune trying to maintain such properties.

Pest Problems

Every building may experience pest problems, but if the apartment building has several pest problems that persist for a lengthy period, the building maintenance staff is not performing its job. In addition, you do not want to rent an apartment that its owner or manager does not care about.

No Renovation

The apartment complex will likely have several problems that will make your life as a renter more difficult if it appears unrenovated in a while. So first, find out from the real estate agent what recent upgrades the building has had during the previous few years. If they haven't had any upgrades, that's often not a good indicator.

No Amenities

It is not worthwhile to live in a building with no amenities. You should ideally have access to facilities like parking, playgrounds, and laundry. Use these indicators to decide whether the apartment complex you are considering or currently residing in is terrible.

Some factors to consider are a decent location, responsive management, and ultramodern facilities.

