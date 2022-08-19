One of the most important factors in the real estate business is hiring the right real estate agent before a transaction takes place

The right agent will help people land the best deals in the property market and save them from stress

There are important questions to ask agents which can guide people to make the right choice when settling on a property agent

Ghana's real estate sector is largely unregulated. As a result, people with little to no experience can pose as real estate agents to frustrate people. YEN.com.gh highlights questions that people can ask their potential agents to determine if they will be a right fit for them.

How Long Have You Been In The Real Estate Business?

It's crucial to comprehend the level of knowledge a real estate agent has in the field before entrusting them with what is possibly your largest investment. It would be best if you had a professional who understands the industry's ins and outs, and only experience can provide that degree of expertise. Look for someone who has worked in the industry for at least a few years.

What Neighbourhoods Do You Specialize In?

Look for an agent who can rattle off pertinent information about your target neighbourhood, such as property pricing, schools, safety, public transportation, and social amenities. Your agent should be well-versed in the places you're interested in.

Are You a Full-Time or Part-Time Agent?

Many real estate agents only work part-time, which could cause issues regarding availability. Therefore, if possible, you should choose a full-time agent; otherwise, the agent should make it apparent that urgent concerns will be attended to as needed.

Do You Work Independently Or With a Team?

Many agents operate in a real estate team with other agents. While some people believe that real estate is solitary work, there are advantages to working with an agent who is a pack member. Someone else on the team can fill in for your agent, for instance, if they are backed up, and you need to see a house right away. They can also take care of any last-minute issues that arise.

What to Look Out for When Hiring Real Estate Agents in Ghana

In a related question, YEN.com.gh wrote about other things to look out for when hiring an estate agent. For example, in Ghana, finding a home without the assistance of real estate agents is next to impossible. This is because they are familiar with the locations of available residences and get along well with landlords.

Real estate agents may also assist those looking to rent or buy a home in making educated choices regarding the best areas to do so without worry.

