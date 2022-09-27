Many have wondered why the apartments on the topmost floor of a complex tend to be more expensive than those on the lower floors

However, there are several good reasons why people will pay hefty amounts to get accommodation in penthouses and apartments on the top floor

One reason is the breathtaking views that top floor apartment gives, which cannot be experienced on the lower floors

If you're looking for a new apartment, you have questions concerning the price differences between apartments on top and lower floors. YEN.com.gh explores some of the reasons why the topmost floors of apartment complexes are generally more expensive.

They Offer Breathtaking Views

The breathtaking views on top floors are "to die for", which makes them more expensive since they typically provide better views than flats on lower levels, even if you don't live in the finest location. In addition, the image of luxury and seclusion that come with living on a higher floor adds to its appeal.

Enhanced Security Perception

Apartments on higher floors are perceived as being safer. This sense of security adds up to its pricey nature. Many feel they would be well-equipped to tackle any dangers such as robberies by the time it gets to them on the top floor.

There Is A Lot Of Natural Light

Compared to apartments on lower floors, apartments on higher floors may have more natural light, which is one of the best perks for tenants. Also, a lot of natural air blows into the apartments on the top floor. In addition, it is unlikely that there will be pest infestation such as mosquitoes and other smaller insects which cannot survive at very high altitudes.

It Is Quieter

You can rest and unwind on the top floor of an apartment complex because there is less street noise when you are on the top floor. Also, music from neighbours who are below can barely affect you. As such, penthouses are usually preferred by business executives who may need to have a lot of online meetings with their business partners.

