Moving out from one apartment to the other is one of the most difficult aspects of finding accommodation in Ghana

The move-out process can be hectic, so many prefer to rent apartments where they can stay for a long time

However, if one wants to relocate to another apartment, there are some guidelines to follow which can lessen the burden on them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Moving out doesn't have to be too costly when people put some appropriate measures in place long before the move-out date is due. YEN.com.gh mentions how people can make the relocation into their dream homes as smooth as ever.

A family moves into a new apartment. Photo credit: LWA/Dann Tardif

Source: Getty Images

Make Your Move-Out Date Clear

Firstly, look at when your current lease expires and set a date for moving out into your new home. Tenants often have to offer 60 full calendar days' notice before a lease expires. Also, It is easier to put move-out plans in place when you have a definite date for the relocation. This way, you would not put things off until the last minute.

Contact a Moving Company

About two months before you relocate, contact a moving company to set up a time to collect and deliver your goods to your new home. Some of the things to do are:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Research respectable moving companies

Establish payment terms with the moving company

Set a time for pickup.

Tell the moving company how much furniture you have so they can reserve a specific size truck to pick up your belongings.

Plan To Get The Apartment Cleaned

Start packing up your stuff and making plans to have your apartment cleaned so that it may be returned to how it was when you first moved in about a week before your scheduled move-out date. Also, some landlords take security deposits from their tenants, only to be given back to them when the apartment is still in pristine condition when they are moving out.

4 Smart Things People Should Do Before Renting An Apartment In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about smart things people should do before renting an apartment. For example, people should consider more factors when selecting whether to rent an apartment than just the amount of rooms it has.

There are some things they can do which would determine whether they would enjoy their stay in their new apartments. It is crucial to make a checklist and ensure that up to 80% of the items on the list correspond to your ideal house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh