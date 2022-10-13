It is becoming a common occurrence for celebrities to visit their fellow celebs in their mansions, either at a housewarming event or paying a courtesy visit

Celebrity visits usually end up in virtual house tours of the property of their hosts, which breaks the internet when they are shared online

Some Ghanaian celebs like Medikal and Asamoah Gyan have hosted several other celebrities who were wowed by their beautiful homes

Everyone welcomes visitors into their homes. The same goes for popular Ghanaian celebrities who welcome their famous fellow people into their luxurious homes. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some Ghanaian celebrities who hosted other key figures.

Jackie Appiah Hosts Several Celebrity Friends

Several celebs visit Jackie Appiah in her East Legon residence. Photo credit: Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah recently hosted several celebrity friends in her opulent East Legon mansion. Some of the well-known people who were her guests were Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, better known as RMD, and Ghanaian celebrities such as Mawuli Gavor, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya, among others. Jackie Appiah made waves in June this year when she bought a luxurious property in the exotic Trasacco Valley neighbourhood.

Watch a video below of Jackie hosting the celebs.

Shatta Wale Visits Medikal

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, paid rapper Medikal and his wife Fela Makafui a visit to their house and also decided to bless Medikal with Ghc10,000. According to Shatta, the rapper should use the money for fuel, considering how expensive petrol is in the country. Medikal excitedly shared the incident on his Twitter timeline. Watch a video of it below.

President Akufo-Addo Visits Asamoah Gyan

Akufo-Addo visits Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: citifmonline.com

The housewarming event of Asamoah Gyan's $3 million mansion was the talk of the town and made major headlines in several media outlets. The unveiling of the house was so grand that it was visited by President Akufo-Addo, who was then the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Asamoah Gyan takes Nana Akufo-Addo on a tour of his house. Photo credit: citifmonline.com

Akufo-Addo's visit was in response to Asamoah Gyan's invitation, who was showcasing his plush mansion in McCarthy Hill to his family and friends.

McBrown Hosts Brother Sammy

After a video of Nana Ama McBrown's house surfaced online, the famous actress and television host received a ton of appreciation on social media. In a video, McBrown's living area has posh furnishings and appliances. The house also boasts a swimming pool. The video also captured Ghanaian gospel musician, brother Sammy, visiting McBrown in her house. Watch the video below.

