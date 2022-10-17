Popular socialite and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, is not as easy-going as people assume, at least not when it comes to her mansion

Kim Kardashian has revealed some laid down rules she has put in place for both her children and visitors to follow

This goes to show that people everywhere, whether celebs or not, are meticulous about keeping their homes in pristine condition

Kim Kardashian does not joke with her Los Angeles home, and visitors are expected to abide by her strict regulations. The celebrity takes no chances because she was once held at gunpoint by burglars. Kim took exclusive ownership of the $60 million Los Angeles home after she divorced Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian's $60 million LA mansion. Photo credit: tori.ng

Source: UGC

For starters, Kim does not allow her kids to play in the living room, which she reveals as her preferred room in the house. The vast area is dominated by a huge circular sofa with over twenty pillows. Kim Kardashian also added that she is the only one permitted to climb on the couch. She explained:

"Our preference for modern and basic décor prevails throughout the house, but the kids' playroom is the only area where I allow them run amok. The playroom has all the coloured pencils, watercolours, and markers. By the time they're finished there, they wouldn't want to write on our white furniture.

When Kim and Kanye first purchased the Los Angeles home, Kim had established a rule prohibiting the posting of images of the interior of the large home on social media. The family's house was off-limits for shooting, not even for her reality show crew. Kanye broke this rule after posting three images of the property shortly after its renovation. Kim Kardashian reacted by saying:

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?

Additionally, phones are not allowed at the dinner table, and kids have defined social hours.

The songstress said on a Beautycon2018 panel that:

If you get a phone call when you're all having dinner together, never get up and take the call or take it at the table because [if you do] you're teaching your kids that this phone call is more important than them.

Also, any of Kim's visitors must sign a non-disclosure contract promising to keep all talks said within the home confidentially.

She also established that no jewellery should be displayed after being held at gunpoint by thieves in Paris in 2016. They handcuffed, gagged her, and put her in a restroom before making away with her $8 million engagement ring.

The very few items of jewellery that Kim still has are kept elsewhere, constantly watched over, and with extremely complex security methods to access.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about ridiculous things celebs have in their homes. Celebrities are sometimes known for unique things, trying to project their image in their living spaces.

Sometimes, celebrities come up with bizarre ideas about how to decorate their houses to attract the attention of the media, their followers, and the general public. Because of the money celebs earn from their profession, they can purchase opulent residences to support their wealthy lifestyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh