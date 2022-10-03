Famous Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya recently got married to a popular Kenyan YouTuber called Trudy

The couple relocated to Ghana to live in Wode Maya's $1 million mansion, which has been the talk of the town for sometime

Trudy Maya took the opportunity to give netizens an exclusive tour of the house where they would be spending the rest of their lives as a couple

Kenyan content creator, Trudy Maya, has gotten netizens gushing over footage showing her new marital home in Ghana, where she will be staying with her husband, Wode Maya. Several Ghanaians have had a sneak peek into the home, which Wode Maya earlier posted. However, it would be the first time that Trudy's Kenyan audience would be having a look at the house.

Trudy Maya gives her followers a look into their $1 million mansion. Photo credit: Miss Trudy

Source: UGC

The video shared on Mrs Trudy Maya's YouTube page showed netizens the various aspects of the house, such as the swimming pool, living room, kitchen, control room, office, and many more.

Watch a video showing a tour of the mansion below.

Netizens gushed over how good the Maya's were having it. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Wambui Joseph said:

You can all agree with me when I say Trudy is literally living her dream life. Your union with Maya has thrived over the years and I'm happy for you. It finally reached to marriage, take care of your hubby and yourself. ❤️❤️

e_Man.official71 commented:

Thanks for the grand tour, Trudy. The house is very elegant and spacious. I love how secluded and secured it is. Cheers to more wins in the future

Life with Lindah Murrey added:

Such a gorgeous house, it's the lighting for me, high ceilings, large windows and the space. This home is goals

IMMACULATE KUOHTANG opined:

Congratulations Trudy. I'm so so happy for you and your husband. Please keep your marriage out of social media before it is destroyed by haters. Lots of love.

Strings Mwanza advised:

Congratulations Trudy, your house is beautiful, it just needs a little decorating for that warm, fuzzy, homely feeling. Your living room for instance could use some rags and wall art. Pinterest is a great place to get wonderful ideas but I am sure whatever you settle for will be amazing.

Source: YEN.com.gh