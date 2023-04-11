A man caused an online stir when he shared a video of a stunning apartment in Ghana that he claims cost $150,000

The video showed some property features, such as the living room, dining area, kitchen and bedroom

Many Ghanaians were unimpressed with the property's colossal price tag and made their thoughts known in the post's comment section

A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @benaiahrawlingsthe2 posted a video of a $150,000 apartment in Tema and asked for the opinions of Ghanaians.

The video showed the apartment located in a luxurious gated community with similar properties and showed the apartment's gorgeous living room, dining area, kitchen and bedrooms.

Many people were unhappy with the property's price tag because it was quoted in dollars, while many living in Ghana earn in cedis. Others argued that the property was not deserving of its price.

YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions from Ghanaians who saw the video below.

Amazon Buy said:

We are in Ghana, not the US, so use the Ghanaian currency, not any other currency. These are some of the reasons why the $ is bullying the Cedi

user5473850177671 commented:

Houses in Ghana are even more expensive than in the USA. How can we develop as a continent? Oh, africa

Akwasi Koli remarked:

This is ridiculously expensive for Ghana!! It's in a place with no infrastructure and no reliable electricity. Yet it is still subject to all the world outside

dollarbill345 added:

Lol, 150 what???....With an old house design and interior full of Chinese products?? Check the currency well, bruv

