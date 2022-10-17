A woman, Leslie Jones, has relocated from Los Angeles in the USA to Ghana and is now staying off the grid in a coconut house

Leslie revealed that her home was hand-weaved out of coconut leaves and also comprised of bamboo sticks and wood

The American woman explained that she didn't have money to stay in an Airbnb when she decided to stay in Ghana for three months, hence her decision to live in a coconut house

An American woman, Leslie Jones, has impressed netizens by relocating from the USA to Ghana and living in a coconut house. Leslie explained in a YouTube interview with Build with Amoaa that her neighbour told her about the coconut house construction, which she found fascinating. Miss Jones added that the coconut house was a temporary dwelling as she was constructing a house on another land.

Leslie Jones relocates from the US to live in a coconut house in Ghana. Photo credit: Build with Amoaa

Source: UGC

Leslie explained that the coconut house was her first real estate project, and she intends to use it as a boutique beach resort. The American woman took her host on a tour of the coconut house. She showed her kitchen, bedroom, closet and outdoor area.

Many netizens have congratulated her for the peculiar initiative and wished her all the best. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

PAL commented:

Leslie has her priorities correct! Why waste money on living in an AirBnB when you can temporarily live off-grid on your OWN land. Africans should not be shunning her creativity and resourcefulness. Keep it up Leslie

Browncoat Blue said:

I LOVE the idea. You could 100% apply some lacquer or polyurethane coat to the coconut hut and even apply some colour to make it stay green, and people would definitely come and choose those as rentals as well.

Jean Germain added:

I love the sense of the quote, a neighbor is coming to the community, they just help a sister!! May God continue to bless you, people!

MillionaireMaine said:

This is actually very creative

