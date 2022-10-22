A Jamaican man, Nana Kwame, has shared his inspiring story of how he relocated from the UK to settle down in Ghana permanently

In an interview with Africa Building Hub, Nana Kwame explains the process it took him to acquire land and build a house in Ghana

Several netizens were inspired by his story and were also motivated to put in the hard work required to succeed in life

A Jamaican, Nana Kwame, has wowed netizens with his intriguing story of how he was able to build a house in Ghana after relocating from the UK. In a YouTube interview with Africa Building Hub, Nana Kwame revealed that he not only built a house to live in but also built residential apartments, which he gives out for rent.

A Jamaican man tells his story of how he built apartments. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

Nana Kwame revealed that when he first settled in Ghana, a local chief gave him a piece of land to start farming on until they eventually sold off parts of the land. Luckily, he could keep the piece of land on which he farmed.

Nana Kwame added that his wife liked the piece of land, so they went to see the chief, Nii Okai, for the paperwork for the four plots of land. He asserted that he was made to pay about $139 for each plot of land back in 1998.

After buying the land, he planned to transform it into a transport yard, so he went into the transportation business by driving big trucks, which earned him about GH₵1,400 weekly.

Nana Kwame added that he was able to make enough money to build rental apartments. Watch the video below.

Many netizens were impressed by his story and took to the comments to say a word. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

anwuna Ayedun-Aluma said:

It's good to see such a hands-on man. A person with this kind of attitude and skills will do well anywhere. Kudos, sir.

Kojo Mensah added:

There needs to be a real common unity where everyone helps each other

Ken Campbell commented:

Enjoyed this interview, good job. Such a humble man. What a journey. I was so engrossed that the end came up too quick. Blessings to you both.

Meet The 54-Year-Old Portuguese-Ghanaian Man Who Is Building A House In Ghana Himself By Carrying Blocks

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Portuguese-Ghanaian man is building a house by himself in Ghana. George Ababio Richmond, a 54-year-old Portuguese-Ghanaian, has impressed netizens by self-constructing a home in Ghana.

In an interview with Africa Building Hub, he admitted that he wants to construct a large portion of his house to avoid having to pay expensive builders. Mr Richmond continued by saying that the current state of the house's construction ultimately cost him roughly GHC 15,000.

