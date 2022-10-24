Hajia4reall was in the north over the weekend and had a wonderful time as she received a warm welcome at the Tamale Sports Stadium

A huge crowd surrounded the popular singer as she rode on horseback in the large stadium, which was filled to the brim

Mona was at Fancy Gadam's 10th anniversary to support him, and social media users were awed by the reception she got

Popular Ghanaian singer and socialite, Hajia4reall has made massive strides in her music career despite being relatively new to the space.

The singer, on Friday night, was at the Tamale Sports Stadium to support her fellow musician and friend Fancy Gadam at his 10th-anniversary concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Hajia4reall at the stadium Source: hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4reall, who was also born and bred in the northern part of Ghana like Fancy Gadam, got a queen's welcome when she touched down in her homeland. A large excited crowd awaited the queen, and her presence had them going ''gaga'' as she strolled across the stadium elegantly on a horse.

The stadium was filled to the brim, and a large number of them were chanting Mona's name. Hajia4reall made her way to the stage and performed 'M Missami' and several other songs she had with Fancy Gaddam.

The pair shut down the stadium with their eye-catching performance. Fancy organised the grand concert celebrating ten years in the music industry, and it was a blissful event.

Celebrities Fawn Over Mona

Many celebrities who saw the video were as stunned as the fans and praised Mona

reggierockstone711 commented:

THIS IS FLYFRICAN

abeikusantana also wrote:

Show them

stonebwoy also reacted to the video:

DONNA

archipelago also said:

That’s legendary

