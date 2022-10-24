Angel's TV multiple award-winning presenter Maame-Afia Pinamang is the latest Lexus owner in town

The new black car was registered with a customised licence number and nicely decorated with balloons and ribbons

The Ghanaian TV personality and brand ambassador shared a video of her new car, thanking God for her surprise

Angel TV's Maame Afia-Pinamang, host of the popular show, Ladies Lounge, has been gifted a luxury SUV. The brand ambassador received a black Lexus LX570 estimated to cost about 86,930 Dollars, equivalent to over 1.1 million Cedis. The car had a customised licence plate with the writing 'Afia 22-22'

Afia Pinamang receives new Lexus Photo Source: @afia_pinamang_.

Source: Instagram

Afia Pinamang flaunted her new ride in a video she shared on her Instagram account. The video started with the car parked in a plush environment and decorated with a giant pink ribbon and red balloons. Afia then opened the car, giving fans a glimpse of the bunch of red and pink balloons filling the car's front seat.

Additionally, she displayed the flowers she had received from her benefactor before sniffing them. The excited TV host hopped into her new whip and drove it off.

Afia Pinamang's New Car Stirs Mixed Reactions Among Netizens

While some congratulated Afia Pinamang on her new car, others were displeased with her show-off.

vickyzugah

Congratulations hun

kekeli_akosua

Please we have to Champaign bath this whip girl, congratulations doll.

nana_adokua

Congratulations on your new whip❤️ Give me a ride

akuea.blackkie

Please where have you people been getting such gifts?

kwofie79

We cry as citizens in the name of hardship yet others flaunt luxury to mock a general plight.

welbeckkofiboakye

It seems the economy is still favoring some people whilst others are lamenting

