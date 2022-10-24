Death is the only constant in life which affects everyone, whether they are prepared for the eternal journey or not

Sometimes, renters may want to know whether someone has ever died in an apartment that they want to rent

The topic can be quite uncomfortable for landlords, and they may not know how to answer the question tactfully

People ask how landlords approach talking to prospective renters about the passing of a prior tenant, as death is a sensitive issue for many people. There are some ways that landlords can gracefully answer renters who may want to know. Here are some pointers:

Be honest

If a renter inquires about a fatality on the property or wants to know what occurred, respond honestly to their inquiries. Although it is not required to provide them with much information, refrain from lying or ducking their inquiries. It's important to be ready if you worry that potential renters may ask about deaths at your house. Plan your answers, the facts you should offer, and how you will discuss the occurrence.

Avoid going into detail

While you should be honest in your responses, try to keep them brief. Certain facts, such as the personal information of the previous renter, should never be made public. You can tell the potential renter that the information they are requesting is confidential, and you cannot disclose it. Let them know that you can provide them with basic details, such as whether the death was accidental, natural, or violent, as well as any other information that is crucial for them to know.

Focus on improvements and changes made to the property

When a violent death occurs on a landlord's property, it might be challenging for them to locate new renters. Making repairs or enhancements is one strategy to draw in potential renters. If potential renters inquiring about the previous tenant's death can grasp what you've done to change things up, they will be much more likely to be interested in your home. This may lessen the psychological effects of what happened there and let them picture your rental as a freshly painted house.

