Offence against chastity is governed by the church's law that is under article 2354 of the rules governing the catholic faith

In 2020, Pope Francis's Instagram account came under scrutiny by netizens after it appeared to like a photo of a bikini-clad model

Pope Francis has lifted the lid, admitting that priests and nuns watch lewd adult films on the internet.

Pope Francis has admitted priests and nuns watch R-Rated films. He cautioned the clergy from indulging in the vice. Photo: Getty Images, Georgetown University, AP.

Adult themed films

While speaking in Rome, the head of the Catholic church noted that the clergy was not left behind in the R-rated vice.

In his address to seminarians, Pope Francis, 85, said:

"It is a vice that many people have, many laymen, many laywomen, and also priests and nuns,' said the 85-year-old Pope.

According to Daily Mail, the Pope cautioned priests and nuns from indulging in the vice, saying they should be careful as that is how the devil gets in the way of achieving holiness.

"The devil gets in that way. And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like that involving the abuse of children, that is already degeneration."

He added:

"Dear brothers, be careful about this."

Priests and nuns are strictly forbidden and encouraged to desist from watching R-Rated films as it goes against their chastity vows under article 2354.

