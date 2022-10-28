A TikToker, @thecharways, shared footage on social media showing luxurious homes that have huge boats parked beside them in front of a water body

Several netizens have wondered if it could be Ghana, as the video looked like a movie scene from a Hollywood movie

Some netizens expressed their wish to visit Ghana one day so that they could get to see such beautiful scenes for themselves

A Ghanaian TikToker, @thecharways, blew netizens' minds when she shared footage of luxurious mansions in Ghana with yachts parked by them in Ada. It showed some Ghanaians' wealth, even though many complained bitterly about the economy.

Luxurious mansions with yachts in Ada. Photo credit: @thecharways

Source: UGC

The video on TikTok showed huge luxurious mansions that could pass for vacation homes, nestled somewhere in Ada. Several netizens were impressed by the display of luxury and took to the comments to share their thoughts. .

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Kingsman Klinsman said:

Ada is Florida in Ghana

Jane Nguru commented:

Ghana is one of the countries I would love to visit, very beautiful

gabbygabbious595 shared his thoughts by saying:

This life no balance. Some people will blame the government when waters enter their house but see, people prefere to build inside water

Augustus Gad Toomey opined:

Africa will rise to glory once more

H.H said:

I worked all over Africa but I’m dying to go to Ghana & Gambia

Cheddar added:

Beautiful location ❤️2022 spring break ..am gonna be there ✈️

Source: YEN.com.gh