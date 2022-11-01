Netizens have been taken aback by the luxurious cars in the huge compound of Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr's plush mansion

The video was shared on TikTok by @owenghanaa and showed numerous high-end cars, with someone mentioning the names of some of the vehicles

Kwadwo Safo Jnr is the son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, a leading manufacturer of local cars in Ghana

A TikTok user, @owenghanaa, shared a video of the exotic cars of one of Ghana's richest and youngest CEOs, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, parked in front of his massive mansion. In the video, a man mentioned some of the cars' names, including a Rolls Royce, G-Wagons, Jaguar, Escalade, Infinity and a Lexus.

TikToker flaunts exotic cars in Kantanka Jnr's house. Photo credit: @owenghanaa

Several netizens were impressed by the display of opulence; others found it ironic that the CEO of a company that builds local cars did not have any locally-made vehicles in his home. Watch the video below.

They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh mentions a few of them below.

Hé Órígínàl commented:

See how you boldly and happily mentioned names of cars in the CEO's house without mentioning one Kantanka car, and you are not ashamed of that ‍♂️

Kobby Kwabena Cobby said:

My respect for him has dwindled today...he doesn't drive his own cars but buys from these expensive brands?? Typical!

Ahmad Forson Snr jokingly remarked:

If you don't see our own local cars, no problem. We bought these brands to study and make their Kantanka prototypes. Are you OK now?

KanTV added:

Owen, it should have been KANTANKA Odiniho, Obantaapa, Okokroko, Okwantufo and the Car aeroplane

