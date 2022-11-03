Famous American rapper, Future, has churned out $16.3 million to buy a magnificent mansion in Miami, Floria

The Miami mansion has several impressive features, like a three-car garage and space to park a yacht

The property has large living spaces, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms with modern finishes, and breathtaking views from its rooftop patio

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American Rapper Future is the new owner of a seven-bedroom mansion in Miami, Florida, which he bought for a whopping $16. 3 million. The home, which sits on 0.37 acres, was constructed in 2020 and has large living spaces, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms with modern finishes, and breathtaking views from its rooftop patio.

Future splurges $16.3 million on a Miami mansion. Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

Source: UGC

The property has a guest home that may be used as a gym studio. It also boasts a private pool and an outdoor kitchen, which are great for entertaining and holding parties. Additionally, it features a three-car garage, which may not be sufficient to accommodate the rapper's exotic cars comprising Bentleys, a Bentayga, Flying Spur, and Continental GT.

More pictures of Future's Miami property. Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Future has other luxury vehicles, like a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a restomod Chevrolet K5 Blazer. These luxury cars may be stored in a private courtyard entry along 75 feet of water frontage.

In addition to all of these, it is believed that the mansion has space for a yacht. Rapper Future doesn't have a boat at the moment, but he may consider owning one because he has room for one.

Medikal, Asamoah Gyan And Other Ghanaian Celebrities Who Were Visited By Other Celebs In Their Plush Mansions

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian celebs who visited other well-known people in their plush mansions. Celebrities often drop into their fellow celebrities' houses for a housewarming party or a simple courtesy call.

Virtual home tours of the residence of celebrities' hosts are typically the result of their visits, which break the internet when uploaded online. Some well-known Ghanaians, such as Medikal and Asamoah Gyan, have entertained other celebrities who were impressed by their luxurious residences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh