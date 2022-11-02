The Kpone landfill site in Tema has undergone a complete makeover from the filth it used to be into a lovely grass hill

Several netizens can't believe the amazing transformation and had doubts that it could happen in Ghana

The Kpone landfill site opened in 2013 as an avenue to dispatch 700 tons of trash each day from the city

TikToker user @wendy_akua shared on social media how the waste site in Kpone has been transformed into a scene that looks like the Garden of Eden. Several netizens reacted to the video and said the taxi in the footage was their only assurance that the place was Ghana.

Kpone garbage site gets turned into a grassy hill. Photo credit: @wendy_akua and borgenproject.org

Source: UGC

The landfill opened in 2013. It accomplished its goal of bringing in 700 tons of rubbish each day. After starting the procedure in 2016, it took four years for Kpone to reach its garbage capacity. As a result, efforts were made to convert the garbage site into a scene that is not an eyesore in society.

Watch the video below of the transformation.

Several netizens were impressed by how the garbage site looks now. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

Area_boy_Richie said:

If not for the taxi that passed, like I wouldn't believe

paulnounmuzik retorted:

Don’t forget to mention it still smells like what it is over there , but it looks very good this way though

Nhyira❣️ commented:

Someone said to roll up your window and enjoy the view . They just have to spray the place. It looks so good

nichole remarked:

My hometown is Kpone, and this place used to be so badddd but look at thissss, wowww.

