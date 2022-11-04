A TikTok user, @brittney_rogers, has shared footage showing the transformation of rental units into gorgeous apartments

The video impressed several netizens who asked about how she was able to accomplish the great feat

In the video, the TikToker explained the whole renovation process before showing the final look of the property

A Ghanaian TikToker, @brittney_rogers, has impressed netizens by showing how she renovated an old building into nice-looking rental units. The TikToker detailed the entire renovation process before showing how amazing it looked at the end of the video.

Woman transforms a dilapidated building into beautiful rental units. Photo credit: @brittney_rogers

Source: UGC

In the video, she explained that the property had been boarded up for years and severely damaged by fire and rain. She added that they removed everything in the building before backing up the structure. The TikToker finally showed how gorgeous the apartment looked by flaunting the beautiful exterior and showing the furnishings inside of the apartment.

She concluded by saying that she would give the property out for short-term rentals. The transformation amazed several netizens, and they shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few of them below.

SugaBubbs said:

Do you have classes? Because I’m ready to learn and take notes. PLEASE TEACH ME!!!!

Bridgette prayed:

I pray that God keeps you and continues to bless you beyond your dreams and great work! You deserve everything that comes your way. It's only up

user4221613852004 added:

Go girl! Make them power moves...striving to be like you one day...IT'S COMING!! Stay up. I'm looking to you for positivity

Nicky Nezzy-bee said:

I wanna do this but I don’t know where to start

Bagged9thgen opined:

Black paint always looks good on houses or apartments

Abroad-Based Ghanaian Man Tours House His Dad Built In Ghana, Costs $17,000 To Construct

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian TikToker, @thescaryjerry, toured the house that his dad built in Ghana for $17,000. He displayed the many features of the two-storey house, including the yard, garage, and living room. Other online users reassured him that the property was a wise investment because they were not defrauded of their hard-earned cash.

Source: YEN.com.gh