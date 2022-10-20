It is not common to see celebrities give back to their communities after they become wealthy and famous

Yet, some Ghanaian celebrities like Asamoah Gyan and others still remember the plight of average citizens after they become famous and try to help in their way

Their good deeds are a testament to their good hearts, which other celebrities should emulate to better society

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some Ghanaian celebrities haven't made their wealth enter their heads to the point where they don't empathize with the sufferings of everyday Ghanaians. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some celebs who have given back to society through their projects.

Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG poses with students at his orphanage school. Photo credit: ghanacelebrities.com

Source: UGC

Fuse ODG, a Ghanaian singer, living in the UK, wants to share his money with some of the nation's less fortunate children. The musician founded an orphanage in 2007 under his New Africa Nation program, which has been converted into a school. Fuse ODG stated that there are already 250 students registered in the school established in Akosombo. According to Fuse ODG, students are not required to pay fees, although certain parents who feel compelled may do so.

Asamoah Gyan

Wenchi gets the water pump project from Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: ghanasoccernet.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Asamoah Gyan, the former Black Stars captain, was hailed as a great statesman after his foundation sponsored a water pump house project in Wenchi in 2015. The Asamoah Gyan Foundation in Ghana runs several additional social intervention activities, which include the water facility.

A memorial of Asamoah Gyan's contribution to the township of Wenchi. Photo credit: ghanasoccernet.com

Source: UGC

The Queen Mother Nana Ntoa Semendua and the Municipal Chief Executive of Wenchi Alhaji Hakibu Dauda commissioned the project, which cost more than $50,000. The water house pump project aims to end the existing water rationing system in Wenchi and the surrounding area.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale launches the Shaxi app. Photo credit: angelonline.com.gh

Source: UGC

In 2021, popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale launched a ride-hailing app in Accra called Shaxi, which he says would help many young people get jobs. He explained:

Everyone is aware of my affection for Ghanaian youth and my desire to see them succeed. I want to see the youth in the ghettos transition from unemployment to productive work.

The musician continued by stating that his goals for starting the initiative were not financial gain but rather making a difference and creating a lasting impression.

Nadia Buari, Yvonne Okoro, And Other Ghanaian Celebrities Whose Parents Own Developmental Projects In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian celebrities whose parents owned projects in the country. In Ghana, celebrities like Yvonne Okoro and Nadia Buari have become well-known for being outstanding at what they do.

These celebrities have wealthy parents who own substantial real estate developments and other ventures. Some of these celebrities are successful now because their parents were able to support their aspirations with the proceeds from their business ventures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh