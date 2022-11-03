A Dutchman has built a gorgeous facility nestled in a forest in Aburi as a getaway home for people who want to escape the stress of city life

The Dutch, Mr Yaw, explained in an interview with Mz Dru TV that his friend, Herman, bought the property 25 years ago to create a sense of community

Herman had to travel outside the country, so he placed Mr Yaw in charge of the facility to recreate it into a getaway location

A Dutch-Ghanaian man, Mr Yaw, has wowed netizens with his gorgeous secluded property, Aburi Treehouse, tucked away in a forest in Aburi. Mr Yaw explained in an interview with Mz Dru TV on YouTube that he created the place as a way for people to have some peace, far away from the noise, hustle, and bustle of city life.

Mr Yaw builds getaway property in the Aburi forest. Photo credit: Mz Dru TV

Mr Yaw revealed that his friend, Herman, bought the property in 1997 to create a community without walls, where people can get to know their neighbours better and foster meaningful relationships. However, Herman had to travel five years ago, so he placed Mr Yaw in charge of the property to set it up as an Airbnb, which became a success.

Watch the interview below.

The project impressed several netizens, and they shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Bul- Kamau said:

You are speaking to the core of the illusion people in developing countries have. The illusion I had about western life has shattered in the past few years. I can’t wait to reach my goals and return to Africa for good. Thanks for the video, it’s very helpful

Brod Wellington added:

Thanks, Mz Dru, this is wonderful stuff. It’s good that some communities could organize and maintain such tranquility for the residents' well-being. Wondering why this could not be replicated elsewhere for the general good.

Kenkeliba commented:

The Ghanaian environmental minister should promote things like this because you guys have a very beautiful country, and the forest makes it beautiful, so try to preserve it as much as possible. Sénégal

Dennis Black remarked:

This looks and sounds like a great place for my wife and me to chill from the hustle and bustle of the UK. Great information video, sister

