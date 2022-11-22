A YouTuber, Jasmine Ama, took netizens on a virtual tour of her second home in Ghana, which is located at Sakumono

She showed the various aspects of the house and also showed the renovation works that had taken place there

She revealed that she intended to convert the property into an Airbnb short-stay rental where people could stay

YouTuber, Jasmine Ama, has shown that she is blessed by flaunting her second home in Ghana on social media. In the video, she took netizens on a virtual tour of the house and showcased various areas, such as the bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, and living room.

YouTuber flaunts her second home in Ghana. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama

Source: UGC

In the video, she explained that she intends to use her second house on Airbnb as a short-term rental property. Jasmine also showed the various renovation works that took place at the property.

Several netizens were impressed with her and took to the comments to wish her luck. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

Sweet Adjeley said:

Girl, you know I’m super PROUD of you, right?THIS IS AMAZING! Congratulations, my darling ❤️❤

Iyauntie Traditherapy | Lifestyle | Culture commented:

Congrats, Iya you're awesome Many of us want to return, but too many want to move into fancy houses right away: start on a smaller scale and grow! Thank you for also showcasing this path

Wilma Ferguson added:

Congratulations on your new venture, Jasmine. It’s beautiful, well thought and has a simple home away from home vibe. Good job!

black muzunguu remarked:

Congratulations Jasmine. I'm already looking at dates! Thank you for thinking of us. We watch your videos and so desperately want to come and enjoy Ghana.

