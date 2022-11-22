A TikToker, @lynn_ngugi, shared a video showing a house that a young woman built for her parents and showed how she took netizens on a virtual tour of the home

According to the woman in the video, she was able to build the house because she worked as a house help in Saudi Arabia for eight years

Several netizens were impressed by what she had done and took to the comments to share a few words

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikToker, @lynn_ngugi, showed a video on social media that wowed netizens. In the video, a young woman is seen flaunting the house she built for her parents by working as a house help in Saudi Arabia for eight years. She showed the colourfully painted house and took netizens on a virtual home tour.

Woman flaunts the house she built for her parents after working as a house help for eight years in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @lynn_ngugi

Source: UGC

The young woman in the video, Wanjiru, showed off parts of the house, such as the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathroom, and balcony. Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by what she had accomplished and congratulated her for building a house for her parents. YEN.com.gh compiles a few of the comments below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

joyceephy270 said:

You have one of the best parents, some will send money, but such projects will remain to be history

Salman Metobo added:

Wow! One of the few good stories about Saudi. God has truly blessed you

@rechocandy prayed:

My dream too is building my parents a house. I believe l will in Jesus'to Name

Aggy jimna commented:

I salute the one who did oversee the project. They did an amazing job for you. Congratulations! Keep soaring high..this is amazing

Abroad-Based Man Shows How Disappointed He Is With The House His Relatives Built For Him In Africa

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a man was disappointed with the house his relatives built for him in Africa. A TikTok user posted a video to convey his dissatisfaction with the house his family had constructed for him in Africa.

He added that he had been remitting funds to build a house for the family back home but was dismayed to see it take shape. The guy said they had provided him with a photo of a stunning mansion as the property they were constructing for him, but when he arrived in Africa, he was dismayed to discover two huts instead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh