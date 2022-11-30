A TikToker, @smith_hems, wowed netizens on social media when he shared a video of stunning mobile homes in Qatar where people are lodging for the World Cup

He wrote as a caption on the video that it was a fan village, which means it is a cabin-style caravan accommodation

Several netizens were impressed by its gorgeous features and took to the comments to share their thoughts

TikToker @smith_hems broke the internet when he shared a video of a mobile home in Qatar where football fans are staying for the World Cup. Many wondered why the media had not captured the stunning accommodation since it offers traditional hotels a run for their money.

Mobile homes in Qatar, where people are staying for the World Cup. Photo credit: @smith_hems

Source: UGC

In the video, the TikToker showed several mobile homes, which were residences of football fans and flaunted the impressive features of one of the accommodations. He showed off the plush living area, bed area, and exquisite bathroom.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh compiles reactions from the mobile homes in the Qatar World Cup video

The video impressed several netizens, and they took to the comments to share their thoughts. Below are a few of their reactions.

dawid_2002 said:

It is because the media only focuses on Qatar's negative 1% side. They don’t care that Qatar is actually nice. Gotta get this clicks eh

GoAlexB remarked:

Qatar is known for its deserts and beautiful sunsets and sunrises. I’d rather be there and feel the sky !!! Beautiful accommodations

fartoum remarked:

I wish for the Qatar government to donate this container to the Syrian refugees or to Palestinian Gaza

Cyrax opined:

They were saying on the news that people are sleeping in containers. If this is the container, I will exchange it with my flat

Ghanaian Man Builds Transportable Homes in Ghana for People to Relocate with Their Houses

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man named Brown is building moveable homes in Ghana that enable individuals to move about with their dwellings. In an interview, Brown explained that the goal is to provide young working professionals with the freedom to live and work in locations other than their home areas. He claims to have other unique ideas for constructing mobile homes that can quickly move about.

Source: YEN.com.gh