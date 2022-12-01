A TikToker, @aniitasone, took netizens on a virtual tour of a plush hotel in Ghana, where she stayed for some time

She flaunted areas of the hotel such as the lounge area, kitchen, living area, bedroom, balcony and poolside, much to the amazement of netizens

Many of her social media followers were impressed by the luxury on display and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @aniitasone amazed internet users when she shared a video of the opulent hotel where she stayed in Ghana. She flaunted the attractive features of the plush accommodation, such as the reception area, bathroom, kitchen, living area, bedroom, balcony and poolside.

Woman shares her experience of living in a luxury hotel in Accra. Photo credit: @aniitasone

The TikToker showed in the video that she stayed at the No.1 Oxford Hotel, which she claimed was the best hotel in Accra based on her experience. The video also showed several lighting and Christmas decorations in place for the upcoming festive season.

Netizens react to the video of the plush hotel in Ghana

Several netizens were impressed with the magnificent features of the hotel in Accra and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Honey Chile said:

I give myself two years to save, and I’m going

MADINAH remarked:

@kkbabiii I'm going here for my bday!!!

Aro added:

Luxury is all I see

mloopey remarked:

I spy with my eye Shatta Wale on the screen orrr

Honey Berry opined:

This is great to see! Ghana is finally levelling up to global standards and you will get your money's worth in the experience

