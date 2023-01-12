An African American man is in disbelief over the attitudes of Ghanaians and wants answers

In a video on TikTok, the man wondered why Ghanaians walk very slowly but drive at a top speed

Netizens who reacted to the video tried giving answers to the question asked by the African American man

An African American man who recently visited Ghana has expressed shock at the behaviour of Ghanaians when it comes to moving from one place to the other.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @make_ghana_home_again, the middle-aged man wanted to find out why Ghanaians like to drive at top speed yet walk very slowly.

The man asked this question during a diasporan meeting in Ghana.

“It seems Ghanaians are some of the slowest walking people that I have ever seen, and I have seen that Ghanaians are some of the fastest driving people that I have ever seen. So I want to know where they are are going “ he asked amid laughter from the crowd.

Ghanaians provide answers

Netizens who reacted to the video said Ghanaians just love to walk whereas others said drivers move at top speed in order to save fuel.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 68 comments.

Karl Evanz Osei

Heaven knows where we’re going. He should listen to that song

RICHARD EWUSI

We want to get to our destination faster so we can take our time and walk slowly without any stress

randy acheampong

A cousin of mine asked me that ten yrs ago...l told her life aint a race until you late. it answers both questions Bam!

Konkor salia

when we walk, we probably just strolling.but when we drive fast, we are already behind time where we need to be, Ghana man time.

