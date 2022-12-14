An abroad-based TikToker with the handle @theace.com took to social media to share how impressed she was with the house her parents were building in Africa

The house was still not finished but the TikToker confessed that she could see how gorgeous it would turn out once completed

Several netizens reacted to the video and many took to the comments to share the experiences of their abroad-based parents building a house in Africa

A TikToker with the handle @theace.com proved that sometimes, funds from people abroad to build a house in Africa are put to good use, by showing the house that her parents are building in Africa. She was impressed by the house even though it was uncompleted and confessed that she could see how stunning it would look once it was completed.

Abroad-based TikToker flaunts the house her parents are building in Africa. Photo credit: @theace.com

Source: UGC

In the video, she toured the various areas of the uncompleted house and also stood on the balcony, which gave her an amazing view of the neighbourhood. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the uncompleted house

Several netizens who saw the video took to the comments to share their thoughts and recount the experiences of their parents building a house in Africa. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Hi:) asked:

So all of our parents are building a house in Africa?

fumnanya added:

My family is building a house in Africa. I think they started building it in 2014 or sum

‍♀️ commented:

Bro, this is so true! My dad is in Africa right now checking on the house to see how it’s doing

Your Favorite Nigerian said:

Mine got finished 5 months ago but my dad's family is switching up

Source: YEN.com.gh