A Ghanaian landlady tearfully called on landlords in the system to desist from bullying their helpless tenants

She recounted how her landlady forcefully evicted her from her apartment seven days after moving in

The lady added that she had been searching for an apartment, and it took her a month to find the place, only to be evicted after a few days

A Ghanaian woman called Ella got many sympathising with her when she shared the sad ordeal she experienced at the hands of a landlady. She posted a video of her experience on TikTok with the caption, "Ghana landlords must stop bullying tenants. I have recordings of everything she did to me".

Lady advises landlords to stop bullying their tenants. Photo credit: @offcial.ellagh and AaronAmat

According to Ella, she had been searching for an apartment to rent for about a month before she found a place. However, seven days after moving in, her landlady sent her packing.

Ella gives details about how her landlady evicted her

Ella stated that she agreed to rent the apartment for one year and paid over GH¢10,000 to the property owner. However, the landlady later demanded that Ella pay for another extra year because she needed money to perform surgery.

According to Ella, the landlady gave her an ultimatum to either pay for an extra year or move out of the apartment. The young lady had no option but to pack out and called on landlords to stop bullying their tenants into doing their unlawful bidding.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to story of Ella being evicted from her apartment

Many Ghanaians were amazed by Ella's story and shared similar experiences. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

AkosuaSteff said:

My landlady and her daughter from 2 years ago were demons ankasa…torment paaahh

user342714560802 commented:

You leave your house to a far place because of work, and then landlords and landladies treat you like you don't know how much a cement bag costs. Hmm

Tiwalade ❤️‍ remarked:

My sister is going through a worse case, but hearing this comforts me. Thank you

Glorious Georgina added:

Some of them are just heartless. I had an experience with one who would ask for more advance, even when my time was not due

A woman cries uncontrollably as her landlord evicts her just after she renovated her apartment

