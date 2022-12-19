Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Wode Maya, has shared the progress of a real estate development he is putting up to honour his parents

Wode Maya stated in an emotional video on his YouTube channel that he hoped his deceased father would be proud of him wherever he was

Several netizens were proud of what he had achieved and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya took time off to update netizens about his real estate development's progress. He revealed that the development would be named after his parents to honour them and to show how grateful he is to them for giving him life.

Wode Maya builds real estate development in honour of his parents. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Wode Maya took netizens on a brief tour of the property and showed them the balcony, bedrooms, compound, and others. The YouTuber said he was waiting for the lucky person to buy the first house.

Netizens react to the video of the real estate development

Several netizens were impressed by what Wode Maya had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh shares their reviews below.

Monday said:

I am happy for you and the first thoughts of your parents. Even when I meet strangers and talk about careers, my first word are...Make sure your parents see something out of your hands. So I am truly touched by your achievements in life. God bless you always.

Berthe Kabwe commented:

The house is looking beautiful and modern. Yes, please include some greenery, it will make a huge difference. Congratulations and God bless your family.

King added:

Congrats Maya. Definitely, this is NOT a show-off. THIS IS AN INSPIRATION. You always inspire me every time I watch your videos. Congrats

