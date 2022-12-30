An abroad-based man revealed his house where he lives in Africa, much to the delight of several netizens

He flaunted various areas of the house on social media like the compound, driveway, garage, living room, dining area and others

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments section to share their admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @henriidanger shared how happy he was to arrive back in his home country of Benin after taking two flights to get there. He explained that he was showing off his house to people who thought all Africans lived in huts.

Abroad-based man flaunts his home in Africa. Photo credit: @henriidanger

Source: UGC

He flaunted several areas of the house such as the garage, compound, living room, dining area, bedroom, kitchen and hallway among others. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house

Several netizens were impressed with how the house looked and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

shk.vii said:

Love how they never show this part of Africa in school or the media

Z commented:

It’s the culture, beauty, skin, hair, and EVERYTHING for me. I love my African people

Henri remarked:

What people need to understand is that there’s nothing wrong with how others live on another continent. You grew up in two different places

Timo asserted:

It's so cool to see how African culture influenced Brazilian culture. The architecture is so similar

Moon opined:

For your information, African people would’ve lived in mansions if it weren’t for westerners stealing our gold, oil, diamond etc

A TikToker Flaunts Magnificent Mansion Her Parents Built In Africa: "Welcome To Our 'Humble' Home"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker posted a video expressing her admiration for the huge house that her parents, who live overseas, built in Africa. She said that they were celebrating their new home's opening with a small gathering of relatives and friends.

She gave other parents who live overseas optimism that they could be able to confidently construct a good house back in their home countries. Many internet users expressed their admiration for the home in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh