YEN.com.gh has shared the gorgeous Christmas decorations in Accra in anticipation of the festive season

The video showed how several buildings and trees in the city were decorated with bright, colourful lights

Many netizens could not believe their eyes and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

@yencomgh surprised netizens on social media by sharing a video showing the fantastic Christmas decorations in Accra. Some Ghanaian internet users wondered whether they were also living in Ghana because they had experienced no such thing.

Christmas decorations in Accra. Photo credit: @yencomgh

The video showed several buildings and trees decorated with bright, colourful lights in anticipation of the Christmas season. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the Christmas decoration

Several netizens were impressed by the decorations and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Ewura Esi said:

Sometimes I wonder if I’m also in Ghana cos eeeii

Ayam Nkansah asked:

A different Ghana or the Ghana that I know

coconutraddio commented:

It is sad that some of us, who are the average Ghanaian, cannot even go out again cause at the end of the day, we gonna get hungry, but we move

nanaadwoaaffoh added:

Awww this is so lovely, so pretty and beautiful.....in fact I love Christmas so much

Tina_Etornam remarked:

Is it Ghana Accra or there’s another Accra cos this is funny say nice decoration but the feeling di33 na lie

AMG SUBZERO opined:

Light everywhere wow... some country that I don't wanna mention name can never be this

