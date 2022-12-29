Ghana has developed into a business and investment hub over the years despite the country's heavy dependence on imports

Several successful and big-name brands like Melcom and others have pitched camps in Ghana because of the country's stable political climate

However, many of these companies are surprisingly not owned by Ghanaians even though they may have local names or may have existed in the country for a long time

Several Ghanaians patronise some big brands in the country, which may give the impression that they are wholly Ghanaian-owned. However, nothing could be further from the truth. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some popular mega-companies in Ghana that are owned by foreigners.

Papaye Fast Food

Papaye Fast Food is a household name in the food business in Ghana. By its name, one would instinctively think that it is owned by a Ghanaian but it isn't. The restaurant chain has a record of about 6,000 food orders daily in all its branches across Accra. The restaurant is owned by an Arabian called Mr Samir Kalmoni.

Melcom

Melcom is arguably Ghana's largest retail shopping centre. It started as a single store in 1989 but now has about 51 retail outlets across the country. It was established by an Indian business mogul called Bhagwan Khubchandani. The mega-store continues to remain a family business to this day.

Marina Mall

Marina Mall is one of the most popular shopping malls in Ghana that gets thousands of visitors each day. Since its inception in 2003, the mall has given a unique shopping experience for families from all walks of life. The mall has office complexes, restaurants, and fashion and beauty care stores. The mall belongs to the Marina Group of Burkina Faso, which is an established Burkinabe corporation.

Trasacco

Trasacco is arguably the most sought-after gated community in Ghana, which is home to several celebrities and politicians. The real estate development is owned by Ernesto Taricone, along with his father and two brothers. The development has charming villas, lush parks, shops and restaurants that transform the area into a jewel for living and leisure.

