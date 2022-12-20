Ghana can boast several mega projects like the National Cathedral and others that are scheduled to be completed soon

Most of the projects cost millions of dollars and are set to develop the country's infrastructure as well as enhance the living conditions of the citizens

The mega projects will make Ghana a shinning example of countries with the best infrastructure in West Africa

Several million-dollar infrastructure projects in Ghana are set to become the world's envy when completed. Some of the projects are government-funded, whiles others are the initiatives of well-meaning individuals. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some of these projects.

National Cathedral

The Ghana Government is set to build a National Cathedral that is purported to cost over $300 million. The Cathedral will be situated on 14 acres of newly manicured grounds next to Osu Cemetery, according to the architectural designer, Adjaye Associates.

The National Cathedral will accommodate beautiful chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a large central hall, a music school, an art gallery, a store, and multi-use spaces. Additionally, it will serve as the location of Ghana's first Bible Museum and Documentation Center, which is committed to Christianity and nation-building.

The Graduators

The Graduators is a cutting-edge residential property being built by Ghanaian billionaire Cheddar. It will be the first of its type in Ghana and will be completely furnished with a fitness centre, spa, medical facility, swimming pool, restaurant, underground parking, and other necessities. The development will be given out as a gift to all graduates in desperate need of housing.

Petronia City

According to numerous building experts, Petronia City, an innovative smart city, would enhance Ghana's beauty and elegance when fully completed. The project aims to make the Western Region one of West Africa's major business hubs. The magnificent architectural concepts of the smart city are anticipated to be built on 2000 acres of land near Takoradi.

Takoradi Market Circle

The Takoradi Market Circle is a 100-year-old market circle now undergoing rehabilitation work. Construction is expected to be finished in 2023. The previous market was so weak that the government chose to demolish and rebuild it. Additionally, there were unauthorized electrical connections and improvised incendiary materials everywhere in the old Takoradi Market Circle. The project's estimated cost is GH₵ 430 million.

