The north African country of Egypt has made giant strides in infrastructure on the continent to the tune of billions of dollars

The country has a new administrative capital just outside Cairo and boasts of the International Olympic City which contains a 93,440-capacity stadium

Several netizens have reacted favourably to Egypt's plans to host the 2030 World Cup and 2032 Olympics

Egypt is one of the most developed African countries with incredible infrastructure. The country has built a New Administrative Capital just outside Cairo at an estimated cost of $59 billion. When finished, the New Administrative Capital is anticipated to hold 6.5 million people as well as embassies, government organizations, the parliament, 30 ministries, and a spiralling presidential palace.

The New Administrative Capital is home to the International Olympic City, which has a stadium with a seating capacity of 93,440 people, major and minor tennis courts, a complex of swimming pools, an equestrian club, squash courts, and manual and bow-and-arrow shooting ranges.

It also has gymnasiums, multipurpose halls, training pitches, open pitches, hotels and chalets, a commercial area, a sports hospital, and a Roman theatre. As such, the Egyptian government believes that the country is in a position to host the 2030 World Cup and 2032 Olympics.

Netizens react to the news of Egypt wanting to host the 2030 World Cup

Several netizens reacted favourably when the Twitter handle Africa Facts Zone shared that Egypt intends to host the 2030 World Cup. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

@CefaloniRafael said:

Where does all this money come from?? Honest question seems like, suddenly, Egypt got rich!

@ultraOTD remarked:

Must feel so nice to be an Egyptian right now. Moses might be forced to retract his statement in Exodus 14:13. The country is doing well.

@michealeans commented:

Egypt is always in the news for good things, this is a long-term vision driven by a visionary leader. West Africa must wake up and get the right leaders in power

@mawwal91016 added:

In Ghana, the President went to borrow 3 billion dollars to build a church because he made God a Promise

