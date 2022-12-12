A 28-year-old Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex, astounded netizens when he shared how he went broke trying to build his dream house

Kojo shared on his YouTube channel that embarking on his real estate project made him know how unprepared he was about the construction industry

Several netizens were intrigued by the young millionaire's story and took to the comments to share their thoughts

28-year-old Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex, advised people who want to build a house in Ghana to be weary of certain factors by sharing how his wealth was depleted when building his dream house. In a video he shared on his YouTube channel, Kojo warned people to be vigilant when building else others would take advantage of them.

Kojo Forex shares how he went broke building his dream house in Ghana. Photo credit: Kojo Forex

Source: UGC

Kojo mentioned that building his dream house in Ghana, which is a five-bedroom house with a swimming pool, gaming room, library, two kitchens and two halls has been a herculean task for him. The young millionaire further revealed that raising the structure to the roofing level cost him about GH₵500,000.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens react to Kojo forex's house construction story

Several netizens were amazed by how knowledgeable Kojo was about the building process in Ghana and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Viber M cosmo said:

Thanks, man. I'm a beginner in this forex of a thing and I literally blew my 10-dollar account on Friday lol. I was also thinking someday when I get profitable, I should get into the real estate space. Thanks for explaining how it is in this video. I never expected it to be this taxing.

Teresa Sean added:

The rich stay rich by spending like the poor and investing without stopping then the poor stay poor by spending like the rich yet not investing like the rich

Bongani Dladla remarked:

I've got massive respect for you Kojo. Big ups and congrats on everything

Kwame Saka Dankyi commented:

Congratulations man! Thanks for the education and motivation

Kojo Forex: Young UG Graduate who Became Millionaire Through Forex to Teach it for free Through mega Event

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kojo Forex, a young University of Ghana graduate who is well-known, and became wealthy through forex trading. The young guy, who is a successful forex trader, made the decision to freely impart his skills through an occasion called KojoForex Expo. He explained to YEN.com.gh why he decided to freely share what he had spent years studying.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh